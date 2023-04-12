DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from its latest reported closing price of $11.21.

The projected annual revenue for Lazydays Holdings is $1,298MM, a decrease of 2.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDM - First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 24.16% over the last quarter.

RVFCX - Royce Small-Cap Value Fund Consultant Class holds 88K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 5.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 27.25% over the last quarter.

FTMSX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 57.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 75.40% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZY is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 10,585K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZY is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lazydays Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

