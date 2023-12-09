DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Lancaster Colony (LANC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lancaster Colony is 200.43. The forecasts range from a low of 172.71 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of 166.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lancaster Colony is 1,945MM, an increase of 4.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

Lancaster Colony Declares $0.90 Dividend

On November 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 4, 2023 will receive the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $166.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 2.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lancaster Colony. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LANC is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 19,665K shares. The put/call ratio of LANC is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,308K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 651K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 13.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 637K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 596K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LANC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Lancaster Colony Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.