DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $103.33. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 56.29% from its latest reported closing price of $66.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog, Inc. is $2,262MM, an increase of 35.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price VCP Balanced Portfolio Class 3 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 37.90% over the last quarter.

Duquesne Family Office holds 332K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing a decrease of 137.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 69.58% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 107.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 50.60% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog, Inc.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.52%, a decrease of 7.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 263,420K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.