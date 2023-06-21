DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of California Bancorp (CALB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 21, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.60% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Bancorp is 23.46. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.60% from its latest reported closing price of 14.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for California Bancorp is 87MM, an increase of 12.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Bancorp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALB is 0.21%, an increase of 26.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 4,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 808K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 708K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 21.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 600K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 95,288.07% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 487K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 27.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 313K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALB by 6.91% over the last quarter.

California Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.