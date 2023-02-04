DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of C3.ai (AI) with Buy Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of C3.ai with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.30% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for C3.ai is $13.90. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 46.30% from its latest reported closing price of $25.88.

The projected annual revenue for C3.ai is $269MM, a decrease of 0.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.76.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Hughes Holdings holds 8,650,476 shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,963,700 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722,400 shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,808,348 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127,771 shares, representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 5.82% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,397,603 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817,908 shares, representing an increase of 24.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,633,154 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197,086 shares, representing an increase of 26.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AI by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in C3.ai. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 14.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AI is 0.0531%, a decrease of 19.5579%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 46,315K shares.

C3.ai Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C3.ai, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development.

