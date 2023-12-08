DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Bellring Brands (BRBR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.85% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is 53.26. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.85% from its latest reported closing price of 54.26.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is 1,779MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.28%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 147,032K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,640K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares, representing an increase of 31.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 71.67% over the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 5,802K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,794K shares, representing a decrease of 86.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 41.12% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,006K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 16.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,108K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,028K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 12.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,071K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

