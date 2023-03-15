DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of AMPL (AMPL) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 15, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of AMPL with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.36% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMPL is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.36% from its latest reported closing price of $12.28.

The projected annual revenue for AMPL is $308MM, an increase of 29.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Battery Management holds 6,076K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 5,696K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soma Equity Partners holds 3,500K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 2,799K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,202K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPL by 16.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMPL. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPL is 0.43%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 47,942K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPL is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amplitude Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amplitude Inc. is an American public company focused on analytics products including Amplitude Analytics, Amplitude Recommend, and Amplitude Experiment which it refers to as a Digital Optimization System for businesses.

