DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Alteryx Inc - (AYX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Alteryx Inc - (NYSE:AYX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.21% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alteryx Inc - is 48.80. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 30.21% from its latest reported closing price of 37.48.

The projected annual revenue for Alteryx Inc - is 987MM, an increase of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alteryx Inc -. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYX is 0.19%, a decrease of 34.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 54,522K shares. The put/call ratio of AYX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,976K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,662K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bares Capital Management holds 2,152K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 24.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,137K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,039K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares, representing a decrease of 48.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYX by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Alteryx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

