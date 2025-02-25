DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NasdaqGS:NBIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.62% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nebius Group N.V. is $52.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 43.62% from its latest reported closing price of $36.22 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -83.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nebius Group N.V.. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 42.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIS is 0.62%, an increase of 1,005.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.68% to 110,373K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,726K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares , representing an increase of 80.57%.

Fred Alger Management holds 5,589K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Accel Leaders 4 Associates holds 4,581K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,329K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares , representing an increase of 88.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 14,135.85% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 3,746K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

