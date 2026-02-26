DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of NBT Bancorp (NBTB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of NBT Bancorp (NasdaqGS:NBTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for NBT Bancorp is $49.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of $45.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NBT Bancorp is 617MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in NBT Bancorp. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 12.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBTB is 0.09%, an increase of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 42,070K shares. The put/call ratio of NBTB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,116K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares , representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,603K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,273K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,274K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 48.76% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,270K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 7.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,218K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBTB by 1.10% over the last quarter.

