DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Miller Industries (MLR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) with a Buy recommendation.

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Miller Industries is $75.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.19% from its latest reported closing price of $62.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miller Industries. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 10.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLR is 0.22%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 12,310K shares. The put/call ratio of MLR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 823K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares , representing a decrease of 30.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 440K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 388K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Advisory Research holds 377K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 11.89% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 351K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing a decrease of 101.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLR by 38.12% over the last quarter.

Miller Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Miller Industries was founded in 1990. Since its inception, the company has provided innovative high quality towing and recovery equipment world wide.

