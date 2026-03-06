DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Kura Sushi USA (NasdaqGM:KRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.50% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA is $74.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.50% from its latest reported closing price of $57.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA is 332MM, an increase of 13.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48, an increase of 255.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 43.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.14%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.45% to 9,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 839K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 787K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares , representing an increase of 14.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 590K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing an increase of 41.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 40.16% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 541K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 367K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

