DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Intel (INTC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Intel (NasdaqGS:INTC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.05% Downside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Intel is $46.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.60 to a high of $75.08. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.05% from its latest reported closing price of $46.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 100,901MM, an increase of 90.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTC is 0.28%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 3,324,239K shares. The put/call ratio of INTC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126,271K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,818K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,315K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 9.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 104,060K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,503K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 101,932K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,807K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 41.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 90,001K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,176K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 16.11% over the last quarter.

