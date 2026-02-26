DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Fulton Financial (FULT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Fulton Financial (NasdaqGS:FULT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.30% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Fulton Financial is $23.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.30% from its latest reported closing price of $21.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fulton Financial is 957MM, a decrease of 25.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulton Financial. This is an decrease of 101 owner(s) or 15.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULT is 0.13%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 177,604K shares. The put/call ratio of FULT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,825K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,270K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 5.03% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 6,138K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,647K shares , representing an increase of 8.01%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,888K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,760K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,614K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 46.50% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,591K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,537K shares , representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULT by 30.90% over the last quarter.

