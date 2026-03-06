DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of First Watch Restaurant Group (NasdaqGS:FWRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.78% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for First Watch Restaurant Group is $22.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 74.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Watch Restaurant Group is 1,077MM, a decrease of 11.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Watch Restaurant Group. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 30.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRG is 0.09%, an increase of 45.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.83% to 72,323K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,110K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing an increase of 50.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 99.59% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,138K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing an increase of 39.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 30.61% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,082K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 3.11% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 2,033K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,012K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRG by 91.89% over the last quarter.

