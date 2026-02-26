DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of First Bank (FRBA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of First Bank (NasdaqGM:FRBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for First Bank is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of $16.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Bank is 117MM, a decrease of 13.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bank. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRBA is 0.09%, an increase of 42.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.12% to 15,499K shares. The put/call ratio of FRBA is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners GP II holds 1,831K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares , representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 845K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 15.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 784K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 658K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 616K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.