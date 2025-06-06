DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of EVI Industries (EVI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, DA Davidson initiated coverage of EVI Industries (NYSEAM:EVI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVI Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVI is 0.11%, an increase of 22.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 6,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gemmer Asset Management holds 1,022K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 812K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 707K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 29.21% over the last quarter.

CCSMX - Conestoga SMid Cap Fund Investors Class holds 438K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 375K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVI Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor, and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to its customers. The Company's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories, to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems, as well as installation, maintenance and repair services.

