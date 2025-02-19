DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Electronic Arts (WBAG:EA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Electronic Arts (WBAG:EA) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 2,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EA is 0.30%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 292,861K shares.

Public Investment Fund holds 24,808K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,157K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,551K shares , representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 5.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,377K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,433K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,703K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,672K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 48.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,297K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 4.45% over the last quarter.

