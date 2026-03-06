DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NasdaqGS:LOCO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.38% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings is $15.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 40.38% from its latest reported closing price of $10.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for El Pollo Loco Holdings is 510MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in El Pollo Loco Holdings. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 34.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCO is 0.16%, an increase of 27.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 27,548K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCO is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 4,000K shares representing 13.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,457K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,037K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 48.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 110.73% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 745K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 65.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOCO by 248.27% over the last quarter.

