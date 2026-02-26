DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Eagle Financial Services (NasdaqCM:EFSI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.93% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eagle Financial Services is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from its latest reported closing price of $37.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Financial Services is 86MM, an increase of 30.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Financial Services. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSI is 0.10%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 2,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 454K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares , representing an increase of 39.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 80.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 319K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing a decrease of 47.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Wealth Management holds 128K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 123K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing a decrease of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSI by 11.20% over the last quarter.

