DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Dutch Bros (BROS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.02% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is $77.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 51.02% from its latest reported closing price of $51.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,774MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an decrease of 220 owner(s) or 26.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.18%, an increase of 26.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 121,360K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,231K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,098K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,995K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing an increase of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 71.05% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 2,863K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 42.40%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,825K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,450K shares , representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 50.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.