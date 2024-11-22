DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of CPI Card Group (PMTS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of CPI Card Group (NasdaqGM:PMTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CPI Card Group is $36.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of $29.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CPI Card Group is 555MM, an increase of 20.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in CPI Card Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 10.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMTS is 0.12%, an increase of 60.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.35% to 2,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 317K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Vector Capital Management holds 260K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 123.77% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 235K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 17.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 83.71% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 211K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 65.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 29.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 144K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMTS by 59.46% over the last quarter.

CPI Card Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CPI is a leading payment solutions provider proudly offering credit, debit and prepaid debit card solutions.

