DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NasdaqCM:COFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for ChoiceOne Financial Services is $27.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of $31.84 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChoiceOne Financial Services. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COFS is 0.01%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.92% to 1,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 165K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing a decrease of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COFS by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 155K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COFS by 46.04% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 105K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 92K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Choiceone Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for ChoiceOne Bank headquartered in Sparta, Michigan. ChoiceOne has always taken the lead in providing innovative services and technology. The bank’s customers have come to rely on digital banking including mobile banking, mobile deposits, innovative payroll solutions, online loan applications, online account opening, and digital mobile savings tools.

