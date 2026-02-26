DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of CB Financial Services (CBFV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of CB Financial Services (NasdaqGM:CBFV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.34% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CB Financial Services is $39.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from its latest reported closing price of $34.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CB Financial Services is 62MM, an increase of 54.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in CB Financial Services. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBFV is 0.02%, an increase of 45.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 2,483K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 318K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 250K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 157K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 106K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBFV by 45.68% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 84K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.