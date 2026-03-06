DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of CAVA Group (CAVA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.72% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $75.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.72% from its latest reported closing price of $78.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 1,204MM, an increase of 2.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an decrease of 323 owner(s) or 35.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.27%, an increase of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 112,120K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,440K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares , representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,477K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 146.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,885K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229K shares , representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,175K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares , representing a decrease of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 57.89% over the last quarter.

