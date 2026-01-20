DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Cardinal Infrastructure Group (CDNL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NasdaqGS:CDNL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.31% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Infrastructure Group is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.31% from its latest reported closing price of $26.86 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Infrastructure Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.27% to 157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 157K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

