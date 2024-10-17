DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NasdaqCM:BHRB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.22% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Burke & Herbert Financial Services is $74.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 16.22% from its latest reported closing price of $64.07 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burke & Herbert Financial Services. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 64.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHRB is 0.11%, an increase of 62.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 141.62% to 5,073K shares. The put/call ratio of BHRB is 6.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 368K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 44.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 60.39% over the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust holds 308K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 33.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 55.76% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 307K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 297K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 45.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 81.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 291K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 51.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHRB by 6.96% over the last quarter.

