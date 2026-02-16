DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Broadcom (AVGO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Broadcom (NasdaqGS:AVGO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.23% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $465.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $561.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.23% from its latest reported closing price of $325.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is 39,094MM, a decrease of 38.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 48.32, a decrease of 10.62% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVGO is 1.60%, an increase of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 4,228,238K shares. The put/call ratio of AVGO is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 151,199K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 49.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 141,864K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 146,477K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 1.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133,467K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,245K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 49.88% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 123,257K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,587K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 111,277K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,729K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 45.12% over the last quarter.

