DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of BlackLine (BL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, DA Davidson initiated coverage of BlackLine (NasdaqGS:BL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.27% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackLine is $67.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.27% from its latest reported closing price of $48.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackLine is 823MM, an increase of 25.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackLine. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BL is 0.27%, an increase of 27.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 78,917K shares. The put/call ratio of BL is 3.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearlake Capital Group holds 5,712K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,347K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 10.66% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 2,274K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,114K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,759K shares , representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BL by 29.34% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,087K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackLine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companies come to BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine'scloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

