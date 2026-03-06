DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Black Rock Coffee Bar (BRCB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Black Rock Coffee Bar (NasdaqGM:BRCB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.24% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Black Rock Coffee Bar is $28.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 72.24% from its latest reported closing price of $16.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Black Rock Coffee Bar is 260MM, an increase of 29.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Rock Coffee Bar. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 29.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCB is 0.08%, an increase of 42.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.65% to 19,627K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCB is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,105K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares , representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCB by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 976K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411K shares , representing a decrease of 44.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCB by 33.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 944K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing an increase of 51.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCB by 72.51% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 910K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 34.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCB by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 841K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCB by 88.09% over the last quarter.

