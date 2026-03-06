DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of BJ's Restaurants (NasdaqGS:BJRI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.14% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for BJ's Restaurants is $42.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.14% from its latest reported closing price of $35.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Restaurants is 1,441MM, an increase of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Restaurants. This is an decrease of 169 owner(s) or 40.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJRI is 0.08%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.43% to 22,087K shares. The put/call ratio of BJRI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 1,057K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 37.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 68.83% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 898K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 29.04% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 855K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 771K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 29.33% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 639K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares , representing an increase of 35.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 107.15% over the last quarter.

