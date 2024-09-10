DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (LSE:0HD6) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Alphabet (LSE:0HD6) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 169 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HD6 is 1.52%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 3,809,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,552K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,418K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD6 by 16.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125,424K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD6 by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 103,298K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HD6 by 39.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 96,108K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,172K shares , representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD6 by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 86,984K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,717K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HD6 by 21.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

