DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Alphabet (BIT:1GOOGL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Alphabet (BIT:1GOOGL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.52% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is €185.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of €153.00 to a high of €219.49. The average price target represents an increase of 36.52% from its latest reported closing price of €135.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 350,539MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 175 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GOOGL is 1.95%, an increase of 10.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.73% to 5,121,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,844K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOGL by 17.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,759K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,502K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOGL by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 131,404K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,133K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOGL by 39.16% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 107,482K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 98,140K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,641K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GOOGL by 16.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

