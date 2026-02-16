DA Davidson Initiates Coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, DA Davidson initiated coverage of Advanced Micro Devices (NasdaqGS:AMD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.07% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is $284.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $135.54 to a high of $395.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.07% from its latest reported closing price of $207.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 31,082MM, a decrease of 10.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.55%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 1,197,799K shares. The put/call ratio of AMD is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,142K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,182K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 25.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,024K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,027K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 25.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,585K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,297K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 31.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 33,454K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,373K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 23,017K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

