DA Davidson Downgrades Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is 424.41. The forecasts range from a low of 355.52 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from its latest reported closing price of 379.04.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is 2,017MM, an increase of 8.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.29%, a decrease of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 46,468K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,719K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 8.91% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,348K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,305K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 18.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,265K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,099K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 79.64% over the last quarter.

Tyler Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

