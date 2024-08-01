DA Davidson Downgrades Tenable Holdings (LSE:0ZC0)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Tenable Holdings (LSE:0ZC0) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZC0 is 0.36%, an increase of 119.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 123,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 4,790K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 7.25% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 4,271K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,951K shares , representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,721K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares , representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 25.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,660K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 1.14% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,491K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares , representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 14.53% over the last quarter.

