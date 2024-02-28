DA Davidson Downgrades Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Sterling Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:STRL) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.94% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure is 88.23. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.94% from its latest reported closing price of 106.22.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Infrastructure is 2,106MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 28,906K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,066K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 11.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 891K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 36.66% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 783K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 694K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 41.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 661K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

