DA Davidson Downgrades A. O. Smith (LSE:0L7A)

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for A. O. Smith (LSE:0L7A) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for A. O. Smith is 88.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.99 GBX to a high of 100.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from its latest reported closing price of 78.37 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for A. O. Smith is 3,928MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,325 funds or institutions reporting positions in A. O. Smith. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7A is 0.18%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 122,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,852K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7A by 13.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,820K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7A by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,534K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7A by 52.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,438K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares , representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7A by 90.72% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 3,249K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

