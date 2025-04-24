DA Davidson Downgrades Mondelez International (BIT:1MDLZ)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2025, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Mondelez International (BIT:1MDLZ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.58% Upside

As of April 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is €64.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of €48.45 to a high of €78.46. The average price target represents an increase of 9.58% from its latest reported closing price of €58.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 39,549MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,042 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MDLZ is 0.29%, an increase of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 1,273,019K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 61,562K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,991K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDLZ by 19.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,904K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,374K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDLZ by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 37,530K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,957K shares , representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDLZ by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,201K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,986K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDLZ by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,913K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,205K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MDLZ by 20.39% over the last quarter.

