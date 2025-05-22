DA Davidson Downgrades Guidewire Software (BIT:1GWRE)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Guidewire Software (BIT:1GWRE) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 9.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GWRE is 0.50%, an increase of 7.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 106,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,668K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GWRE by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,157K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,437K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GWRE by 79.49% over the last quarter.

Linonia Partnership holds 3,396K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 29.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GWRE by 17.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,608K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GWRE by 10.13% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 2,300K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

