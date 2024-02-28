DA Davidson Downgrades Comerica (CMA)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2024, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.32% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 61.29. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 24.32% from its latest reported closing price of 49.30.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,058MM, an increase of 15.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.17%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 119,677K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 4,508K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,914K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 48.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,085K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,456K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,674K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 14.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,392K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,343K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

