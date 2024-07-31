DA Davidson Downgrades Appian (LSE:0HGM)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, DA Davidson downgraded their outlook for Appian (LSE:0HGM) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HGM is 0.16%, an increase of 27.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 29,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 5,890K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,611K shares , representing a decrease of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HGM by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGM by 9.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,445K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HGM by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,444K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares , representing a decrease of 21.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGM by 75.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,316K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HGM by 2.99% over the last quarter.

