News & Insights

Stocks

D4t4 Solutions: Major Holdings Update in Celebrus Technologies

October 25, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

D4t4 Solutions, through its Celebrus Technologies PLC, has announced a change in major holdings as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd adjusts its stake to 14.999% from a previous 15.0025%. This change was driven by an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, impacting a total of over 5.9 million voting shares.

For further insights into GB:CLBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.