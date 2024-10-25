D4t4 Solutions: Major Holdings Update in Celebrus Technologies

D4t4 Solutions (GB:CLBS) has released an update.

D4t4 Solutions, through its Celebrus Technologies PLC, has announced a change in major holdings as Rathbones Investment Management Ltd adjusts its stake to 14.999% from a previous 15.0025%. This change was driven by an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, impacting a total of over 5.9 million voting shares.

