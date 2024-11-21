News & Insights

D3 Energy Strengthens Board and Strategy at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Matthew Worner and the appointment of a new auditor, were unanimously passed. The company, a key player in the helium and natural gas sector in South Africa, continues to strengthen its governance and strategic capabilities. This solidifies its position in the global energy transition market.

