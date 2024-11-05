News & Insights

Stocks

D3 Energy Reports Record Helium Levels in South Africa

November 05, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited has successfully completed production testing at its RBD01 well in the Free State, South Africa, revealing an impressive helium concentration of 6.2%, the highest recorded in the company’s wells. Over a 15-day period, the well produced an average flow rate of 93 Mscfd, highlighting the potential of a significant helium and natural gas system in the region. With RBD01 testing complete, the focus now shifts to the newly drilled RBD12 well.

For further insights into AU:D3E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.