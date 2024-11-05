D3 Energy Reports Record Helium Levels in South Africa

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited has successfully completed production testing at its RBD01 well in the Free State, South Africa, revealing an impressive helium concentration of 6.2%, the highest recorded in the company’s wells. Over a 15-day period, the well produced an average flow rate of 93 Mscfd, highlighting the potential of a significant helium and natural gas system in the region. With RBD01 testing complete, the focus now shifts to the newly drilled RBD12 well.

