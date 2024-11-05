News & Insights

D3 Energy Expands Reach with OTCQB Market Listing

November 05, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited has begun trading its shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the USA under the symbol DNRGF, offering increased access to American investors without issuing new shares. This move is expected to enhance market visibility and liquidity for shareholders, supporting D3 Energy’s growth strategy as it advances its helium and natural gas projects in South Africa.

