D3 Energy Begins Key Production Testing in South Africa

D3 Energy Limited has begun production testing at its RBD12 well in South Africa, which aims to gather crucial data for its exploration and development strategy. Despite initial challenges with gas flow rates, the rapid pressure buildup is seen as encouraging, suggesting potential wellbore damage during drilling. The testing results will guide future decisions on well spacing and a possible production application to South African authorities.

