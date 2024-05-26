News & Insights

D3 Energy Aligns with South Africa’s Energy Goals

May 26, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

D3 Energy Limited (AU:D3E) has released an update.

D3 Energy Limited, named after the discovery of Helium through the D3 Fraunhofer Line in solar observations, is a natural gas exploration company focused on securing energy supply in South Africa. The company aligns with the South African Government’s energy transition goals, emphasizing the importance of gas as an essential resource.

