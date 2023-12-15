D2L Inc (TSE:DTOL) Price Target Increased by 11.71% to 12.94

The average one-year price target for D2L Inc (TSE:DTOL) has been revised to 12.94 / share. This is an increase of 11.71% from the prior estimate of 11.58 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from the latest reported closing price of 10.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in D2L Inc. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTOL is 0.33%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.84% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTOL by 32.41% over the last quarter.

HRITX - Hood River International Opportunity Fund Retirement Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

