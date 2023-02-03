D2BW Cuts Stake in Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)

Fintel reports that D2BW has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43.14MM shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ). This represents 35.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 12, 2021 they reported 45.14MM shares and 37.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.56% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arqit Quantum is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 397.56% from its latest reported closing price of $2.46.

The projected annual revenue for Arqit Quantum is $116MM, an increase of 1,511.62%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, a decrease of 47.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arqit Quantum. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 13.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARQQ is 0.1160%, an increase of 150.1675%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 208.84% to 8,613K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 4,637,474 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,348,547 shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334,903 shares, representing an increase of 43.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 64.84% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 2,146,826 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230,463 shares, representing an increase of 42.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 63.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 254,646 shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293,441 shares, representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 151,221 shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166,368 shares, representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQQ by 79.83% over the last quarter.

Arqit Quantum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arqit Quantum Inc. is a special purpose entity. The Company is a cybersecurity company that creates unbreakable software encryption keys that are easy to use and has universal application to every edge device and cloud machine, as well as unique quantum encryption technology which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against cyber attack.

